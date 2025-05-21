Aaron Rodgers Tells Joe Rogan Trans Women In Sports 'Is Actually Anti-Woman'

Play video content Joe Rogan Experience

Aaron Rodgers is making it clear, he doesn't believe transgender women should be allowed to compete in sports against biological females ... insisting this week anyone who disagrees with him "is actually anti-woman."

Rodgers broached the controversial subject while on Wednesday's episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience" ... and the NFL quarterback explained he thinks anyone who was born a male has too much of an inherent advantage when competing against those who weren't.

"You're not seeing trans men dominating anything," the future Pro Football Hall of Famer said. "It's because there's a biological difference."

Rogan -- the show's host -- couldn't have agreed more ... stating matter-of-factly, "It's not bigoted to say that."

Of course, the President of the United States has made it known he feels similarly to the two ... as back in February, Donald Trump signed a "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" mandate that he proclaimed will end the era of watching "men beat and batter female athletes."

Play video content Sky News

Trump's order, in part, reportedly gave the Education Department power to potentially pull federal funding from schools that allowed transgender women into competitions.

Opponents of the mandate -- which included Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson -- argued the order "could expose young people to harassment and discrimination."

In addition to the debate on transgender athletes, Rodgers and Rogan touched on a bunch of other hot-button topics during their three-hour chat -- including Joe Biden, vaccines and more.