Aaron Rodgers Spotted Without Ring Amid Marriage Speculation

Aaron Rodgers might not be married after all -- the NFL legend was spotted out in the wild this week with no jewelry on that finger.

The 41-year-old -- who rocked what certainly looked like a wedding ring while out at Kentucky Derby festivities last weekend -- was seen leaving a Malibu, Calif. gym on Wednesday with no sign of the small black band that made headlines this week.

Of course, it's possible the signal-caller merely didn't want to pump iron with a hindrance on his left hand ... but it's also entirely possible the whole ordeal was a Rodgers ruse.

One thing is for sure -- he's kept quiet about it ... as even those close to him aren't sure what's going on in his love life.

A.J. Hawk -- one of Rodgers' former Packers teammates -- spent a bunch of time with the quarterback out in Louisville for Derby Weekend ... and he told Pat McAfee this week there was zero explanation behind the sudden appearance of the ring.

Play video content 5/6/25 The Pat McAfee Show

"No update from the situation," Hawk said Tuesday. "I'm not going to lie."