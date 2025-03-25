Shailene Woodley Gets Cozy With Lucas Bravo, Who Looks Like Her Ex Aaron Rodgers

Play video content BACKGRID

Shailene Woodley has a type ... she's all snuggled up in Paris with a new man ... and he's an actor who bears a striking resemblance to her ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers.

The "Big Little Lies" actress set off a new couple alert Sunday when she was spotted in the City of Light with the "Emily in Paris" actor.

Check out the photos and video ... Shailene and Lucas are all hugged up ... they're holding hands, he's got his arm around her shoulder and they're attached at the hip.

Shailene and Lucas look pretty comfortable around each other, and this isn't giving off first-date vibes ... they aren't all done up and there's PDA and laughs and lots of smiles.

So on its face, it looks like they're banging.

Lucas has a body type, beard and mustache like Shailene's ex Aaron ... and he's even wearing Green Bay Packers green, like her former NFL quarterback flame. The former pair broke up in 2022.

