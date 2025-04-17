Aaron Rodgers Says Retirement Is An Option As He Considers NFL Future

Play video content The Pat McAfee Show

Aaron Rodgers remains unsigned a month into NFL free agency ... and the four-time MVP's finally breaking his prolonged silence since his departure from the Jets -- saying retirement is still very much on the table.

Rodgers hopped on the "Pat McAfee Show" to talk about his current status after his two-year stint in New York and meetings with several organizations ... and he debunked some of the rumors flying around, including his contract demands.

"I told every single one of the teams I talked to it ain't about the money, I'll play for 10 [million]," he said. "I never once said I need a multi-year deal. Thirty, 40 million dollars. It's absolute bulls***."

The 40-year-old said he isn't holding anyone hostage in his decision-making process ... and is dealing with personal matters off the field -- but did not specify what exactly those were.

Ultimately, Rodgers said he isn't eliminating any option at this point -- including walking away from the game entirely.

"I'm open to anything and attached to nothing," he said. "Retirement could still be a possibility. Right now, my focus has been and will continue to be my personal life."

"That's what I told the coaches. There's still conversations being had. It's all been very honest lines of communication."

He also addressed how his time in New York ended once the team hired Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey -- and it certainly sounds like it was an ugly breakup.

