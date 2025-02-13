Jets Part Ways With Aaron Rodgers, Moving in 'Different Direction' at Quarterback

Over And Out In Big Apple

Aaron Rodgers' time with the New York Jets is officially over -- the team made the announcement it was moving on from the four-time MVP on Thursday ... saying it was time to move in a different direction at quarterback.

Newly-hired head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey released a joint statement on the decision minutes ago ... saying they met with AR8 last week and let him know of their plans.

"It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures."

The Jets brass thanked Rodgers for his "leadership, passion and dedication" ... and wished him all the best with his future.

41-year-old Rodgers played just one full season with the Jets -- throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in a stinker of a 2024-25 campaign for the organization.

The Jets went 5-12 ... and fired head coach Robert Saleh early on, a move Rodgers adamantly denied having a role in.

His first season with Gang Green ended after just four snaps ... with the Super Bowl champion rupturing his Achilles in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.