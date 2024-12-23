Aaron Rodgers Reveals He Has A Girlfriend

Play video content ESPN

Aaron Rodgers just revealed he has a new girlfriend!!!

The New York Jets star dropped the bombshell minutes ago on "The Pat McAfee Show" ... telling Pat McAfee, A.J. Hawk and the rest of the guys he's now dating a woman named Brittani.

No word on who she is or how they met -- but Rodgers certainly appears to be really into her ... as he said on the show he got her a Christmas gift -- and he didn't push back when McAfee ribbed him about being "in love."

"It's a good feeling, boys," Rodgers said. "It is."

Rodgers' last public relationship was with actress Shailene Woodley. The two got together in 2020 and were engaged soon after ... but split in 2022.

Prior to that, 41-year-old Rodgers had high-profile 'ships with Danica Patrick and Olivia Munn.

He had been rumored recently to be seeing Mallory Edens -- the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens -- but unless her pet name is "Brittani" these days, it seems that's kaput.