Aaron Jones Predicts Aaron Rodgers Will Return in 2025 W/ 'Chip on His Shoulder'

The New York Jets are reportedly done with Aaron Rodgers, but Aaron Jones -- one of the quarterback's ex-teammates -- tells TMZ Sports he's pretty sure that doesn't mean the NFL has seen the last of the signal-caller just yet.

Jones chopped it up with us at Super Bowl week in New Orleans just hours after Jay Glazer reported Rodgers will not be back with the Jets in '25 ... and the tailback told us he'd be surprised if that spelled the end of the 41-year-old's Hall of Fame career.

In fact, the former Green Bay Packers star -- who logged snaps with Rodgers at Lambeau Field for six seasons -- believes the impending New York release will only motivate the passer to ball out on his next team next season.

"Now," Jones said, "he's really going to have a chip on his shoulder. He's going to go out and show that, 'You guys made the wrong decision. I got a lot of ball left and we're going to be good.'"

Of course, there are a lot of fans who might disagree with the sentiment, as Rodgers appeared to be a shell of himself during his time in green.

He missed essentially the entirety of the 2023 season, and in 2024, he had a quarterback rating of 90.5 -- his worst-ever as a full-time starter.

But Jones insisted Rodgers would be all right ... telling us, "I feel like he's still got a lot to prove."