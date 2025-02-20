Aaron Rodgers Gives Wish List for Next NFL Team

Play video content BACKGRID

NFL general managers looking to have Aaron Rodgers on their team in 2025 better listen up ... he just revealed what he's looking for in his next squad!!!

The soon-to-be free agent quarterback doled out his wish list following a training session in sunny Southern California on Thursday ... explaining that he really only desires two things in his next team.

No. 1, he asked to be wanted. And No. 2, he said he was hopeful to be surrounded by talent. It didn't seem he'd be opposed to some good weather, either.

Of course, they're basic asks ... but they weren't exactly what his last team -- the New York Jets -- gave him throughout the past year or so.

You'll recall, just last week, New York's new head coach and general manager told him they didn't want him anymore. And, prior to that, the Jets didn't exactly have the world's greatest rosters around him.