Brett Favre Gives Aaron Rodgers Advice On NFL Future

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Aaron Rodgers is stuck at a fork in the road, there's a Hall of Famer ready to provide some direction ... with Brett Favre telling TMZ Sports what advice he'd share with the New York Jets quarterback as he ponders his NFL future.

Rodgers is fresh off his second season in the Big Apple ... and it was anything but redemption after suffering an Achilles tear four plays into the 2023 campaign -- going 5-12 and finishing near the bottom of the AFC.

Despite the Jets' playoff hopes dwindling right after the season kicked off, Favre tells us he knows Rodgers has more to give the sport of football -- if he wants to.

"He's got something left," Favre said. "I think I'm right in saying that he has a lot of juice left in the tank."

However, Favre -- who played 20 seasons in the league -- said it all depends on what Rodgers wants to do ... acknowledging that it won't be an easy decision, as he knows the 41-year-old QB is weighing many factors.

"I just know that he still can play," Favre said. "It's just a matter of does he want to and does he want to give it his all and does a team want to take a chance on him."

Rodgers had a rough year in his comeback from the injury -- he threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and was sacked 40 times.

Favre famously retired in March 2008 before changing his mind a few months later -- resulting in his move to the Jets.

Despite the lackluster outcome in 2024, Favre is still cheering for Aaron and has some quarterback-to-quarterback wisdom to offer.