Randy Moss' Son Refutes Larry Fitzgerald Sr.'s 'Disgusting' Liver Cancer Report

Randy Moss' son, Thaddeus, is adamant his dad does not have liver cancer ... and he's ripping Larry Fitzgerald Sr. for making the report on Tuesday night.

The father of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald wrote in a post on X that he had "just heard" about the diagnosis while out in Las Vegas ... and he asked his followers for prayers.

But, just minutes after the elder Fitzgerald -- who is a member of the news media -- pressed send on the post, Thaddeus raced to the comment section to refute the claims.

"This is disgusting," the 26-year-old Moss wrote to Fitzgerald Sr. "You have no right to try to make private matters public for the sake of engagement."

"I do not believe my father talks to you," he continued, "so check your f***ing sources."

Thaddeus -- a former NFL player himself -- also went to Brett Favre's social media page to check the ex-Packers QB after he had made a similar post on the heels of Fitzgerald Sr.'s report.

"Brett," he wrote, "the support is appreciated, truly. This is not true. My father will address the world when he is ready to."

Favre then later edited his post.

Randy first revealed he was dealing with a medical ailment on Dec. 1 ... announcing he was "battling something internal," while telling his fans he might have to wear sunglasses while doing his on-camera work for the foreseeable future.

On Dec. 6, ESPN revealed Moss would be stepping away from his "Sunday NFL Countdown" countdown gig as he continued to fight "a personal health challenge."

