Steelers' Cam Heyward Won't Recruit Aaron Rodgers, You Wanna Be Here Or You Don't

... You Want To Be A Steeler Or You Don't

Play video content Not Just Football

While the NFL world waits for Aaron Rodgers to decide his future, longtime Steelers star Cam Heyward is keeping his pitch to the quarterback simple -- you either want to be in Pittsburgh or you don't!!

The 14-year NFL veteran weighed in on A-Rod on his "Not Just Football" podcast recently ... and when asked if he would do a darkness retreat if it meant the 41-year-old would sign with the Black and Gold -- he scoffed at the idea.

"I ain’t doing that darkness retreat. I don’t need any of that crap. Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t. That simple, that's the pitch."

"If you want me to recruit, that's the recruiting pitch."

Straight and to the point!

Whether it's enough to get Rodgers to put pen to paper anytime soon is unlikely ... as reports have come out saying he plans to take his time as he mulls over his options.

The Super Bowl champion was spotted out for a walk on a beach in Malibu last week ... looking deep in thought as he took in the sunset. Last month, when a photog asked him for his wish list regarding his next NFL team, he says he needs two things -- to be wanted and to be surrounded by talent.