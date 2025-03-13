Davante Adams All Smiles in L.A. After Joining Rams

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers appear to be having two entirely different weeks -- while the quarterback looked lonely and deep in thought during a stroll on the beach, his former teammate is living it up in Los Angeles!!

The Rams' newest offensive weapon was spotted hanging around his new stomping grounds with his wife and daughter on Thursday ... and we're told they got a bite to eat at Tocaya Organica.

Play video content Los Angeles Rams

It was a big day for the Adams gang -- as No. 17 had his introductory press conference with the Rams as well ... and just like in his media availability, he proudly rocked an L.A. hat while roaming the town.

Of course, the move separates Adams from his Packers and Jets teammate ... who was looking rather moody while wrapped in a blanket and staring off in the distance in Malibu.

Rodgers' future is uncertain ... as he's slated to pick between a number of teams -- including the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers -- at some point in free agency.