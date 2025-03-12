Cooper Kupp Shares Emotional Goodbye To Rams After Release

Cooper Kupp's time with the Rams ended with his release on Wednesday ... but before he finds a new squad, the receiver took time to thank L.A. for the past eight years.

Kupp posted the heartfelt letter to his social media not long after the news was made official ... saying his time with the organization was filled with "incredible memories -- despite the struggle of getting fans to buy in early on."

"But we knew at the end of the day, it’s about providing moments," Kupp wrote. "Shared experiences. The things that parents and their children will talk about and remember forever.

Eight years of incredible memories.



We talked often about the Rams being back in LA and how we would grow to be something special here. And there was frustration early on around getting the buy in from the people of LA.



But we knew at the end of the day, it’s about providing… pic.twitter.com/QhW9oihGeT — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) March 12, 2025 @CooperKupp

"That is what makes the ending of these last eight years so difficult. It’s the ending of something we have enjoyed building with you."

The 31-year-old announced back in February he was told the Rams were looking to ship him out of town, something he did not agree with.

However, the team was unable to find a dance partner, leading to his release on Wednesday. With the move, L.A. will save $7.5 million ... but take on $22.3 million in dead money this season.