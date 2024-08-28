Cooper Kupp Sells Oregon Mansion With Indoor Training Facility For $3 Million

NFL superstar Cooper Kupp has just parted ways with his Oregon mansion ... and considering all the bells, whistles and indoor training facilities it came with -- it seems the new buyer got a helluva deal.

TMZ Sports has learned the Los Angeles Rams receiver sold the 5,700 square-foot Wilsonville property recently for $3 million -- a price tag that seems super palatable when you take into account all the place has to offer.

The gated home -- which sits on a four-acre lot -- comes with five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, hardwood floors, French doors, a large gym and a separate guest house.

It also comes with its own training facility -- as Kupp installed a 4,600-plus-square-foot structure so he could continue working out during the NFL offseason.

It was initially listed for $3.5 mil ... and was ultimately sold by Kendra Ratcliff of LUXE this week.

As for why Kupp parted ways with the pad -- he ain't exactly hurting for cash ... we're told he's simply spending more time in California these days than he and his family had planned.