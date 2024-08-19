The RealReal Founder Julie Wainwright Selling Beverly Hills Home

Julie Wainwright, founder and former CEO of The RealReal, is looking to unload her Beverly Hills home ... and a famous realtor is handling the consignment here.

Our real estate sources tell us Julie is selling her Bev Hills estate for $11,995,000 ... and as you might expect, the place looks like the home of someone who deals in designer goods.

The place is 4,500 square feet of pure luxury, with all the bells and whistles ... including an infinity pool and hot tub with panoramic city views.

Julie's home has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms ... and the primary suite features a stone fireplace, glass-enclosed changing area and an en-suite with double sinks, a designer bathtub and a rainfall shower.

The home is part of the fancy Beverly Hills enclave Trousdale Estates ... it's super private and extra sleek and modern ... just check out the pics.