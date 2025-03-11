Puka Nacua Gives Up Rams' No. 17 After Davante Adams Signing

It won't be new team, new number for Davante Adams after all ... the Rams just revealed Puka Nacua's given up his No. 17 to the newly signed Los Angeles star.

Sean McVay's squad announced Puka's number change in a video on X on Tuesday afternoon ... telling all of their fans the wide receiver will now be No. 12.

It's a familiar pair of digits for Nacua -- he wore them in high school and in college at BYU -- though given the way he set the record book on fire in the No. 17 the last two years, many wondered if he'd actually give it up to Adams.

Davante, of course, has worn the one-seven every season of his historic 11-year NFL career ... and Puka just joked on Monday's "The Pat McAfee Show" that he might drive a hard bargain if Adams wanted to wear it again in L.A.

But, seems both sides found some common ground in the situation ... as Adams is expected to be introduced by his new team in the digits soon.