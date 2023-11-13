Davante Adams Dances Ass Off In Locker Room ... After SNF Win Over Jets

Davante Adams was in great spirits after the Raiders eeked out a win over the Jets Sunday night, dancing his face off after their second-straight victory ... and it's clear the All Pro WR is fully behind new coach Antonio Pierce!

The Raiders star WR got jiggy with it after the 16-12 win over Gang Green -- where he had 86 receiving yards -- at Allegiant Stadium on 'SNF' ... his second-best receiving game this season.

Obviously, things are very different in Raiders land since head coach Josh McDaniels was fired ... and Pierce an assistant coach previously, was elevated to interim head coach. The GM, Dave Ziegler, was also canned.

Davante Adams dancing in the #Raiders locker room after another win…



Where this man was a few weeks ago to where he is now is like that of two different people. pic.twitter.com/COCzy0pAzp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2023 @MySportsUpdate

Adams' mood under the new leadership is night and day ... and the proof was in the pudding as Davante celebrated with his teammates after the game as the cameras rolled.

The 6x Pro Bowler wasn't quite as happy a few weeks ago ... instead, the receiver had several outbursts on the sidelines and in the locker room as the team continued to lose game after game.

The change in mood isn't unique to Adams ... Maxx Crosby feels the difference, too, saying the energy has "been incredible" since Pierce took over.

"He just told us this a new era, new team, new start of the season and we bought into it," the star defensive end said after the game.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Back-to-back wins is huge! We're right in the mix of things and we just gotta keep going."

With Sunday's win, the Raiders are now 2nd in the AFC West ... though the upcoming schedule is about to get tough. Vegas plays the Chiefs and Dolphins next. No easy feat.