Davante Adams Chucks Helmet In Fit Of Rage During Raiders Loss

Davante Adams' no good 2023 season got a whole lot worse on Monday night ... and the star receiver couldn't hide his frustration with it anymore -- slamming his helmet in disgust on the sidelines.

The 30-year-old -- who's complained several times this year about his role in Las Vegas' offense -- caught just one pass during the Raiders' 26-14 loss to the Lions ... and he was clearly livid with the situation, melting down on his team's bench as the final seconds of the game ticked off.

Davante Adams was visibly frustrated on the Raiders bench. pic.twitter.com/8wIEyZJleu — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2023 @espn

First, he hurled his helmet with two hands into the ground. Then he appeared to let an F-bomb fly. Finally, he slumped over and put his face in his hands.

After the game, he told reporters he wanted to be careful with his words to avoid something that would get "blown up in the media" ... though he made it apparent he's not happy.

"Frustration," he said when asked how he was feeling. "But, that kind of goes without saying."

Normally one of the best wideouts in the NFL, Adams has just 47 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns through eight games this year ... while the Raiders have amassed a mere 3-5 record.