Aaron Rodgers Sparks Marriage Rumors After Wearing Ring on That Finger

Aaron Rodgers is wearing a new ring out ... no, he didn't win a Super Bowl this past season -- it's actually a simple band on THAT finger.

The veteran quarterback stepped out at the 2025 Barnstable Brown Gala Friday night before the Kentucky Derby ... and, while on the red carpet, eagle-eyed fans noted he was wearing a dark-colored band on his left ring finger.

It's a pretty simple looking ring ... not at all the glitzy diamond and emerald piece of jewelry Aaron received after leading the Green Bay Packers to their fourth Super Bowl championship during the 2010-2011 season.

While it's hard to tell if this is actually a wedding ring, the mere presence of the piece has driven some fans wild with speculation online.

Rodgers revealed last month that he's actually in a serious relationship with a woman named Brittani -- though he wouldn't go into their relationship any further.

Aaron was spotted on the field at an event back in March ... and, he wasn't wearing a ring back then -- but, that could be just because he was working out.

We've reached out to Aaron's team about his new bling ... so far no word back.