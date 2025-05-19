Aaron Rodgers Sports Ring On Wedding Finger, Shoots Water Gun At Mike. Concert

Play video content

The mystery surrounding Aaron Rodgers' marital status continues ... 'cause the free agent quarterback was spotted having a blast at the Mike. concert over the weekend -- all while once again rocking a ring on THAT finger.

The four-time MVP supported his longtime friend at his tour stop in Austin ... and at some point in the set, AR12 got his hands on a water gun.

The singer/rapper documented the shenanigans in a video for his Instagram followers ... showing Rodgers blasting water into the crowd off stage as the artist (FKA Mike Stud) performed his hit, "i don't wanna party."

While it's fun to see the Super Bowl champ having fun despite temporary unemployment, the most intriguing part is the fact he's wearing a band on his left ring finger -- which he first debuted during Kentucky Derby weekend.

The 41-year-old was then spotted getting in a workout without it ... although that didn't really say much, as he was probably more focused on a sweat sesh than jewelry.

So ... is Rodgers hitched?? One of his old teammates claims to be left in the dark -- "Pat McAfee Show" cohost A.J. Hawk swore he had no idea what the ring meant last month.