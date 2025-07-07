Elon Musk Goes Nuclear in Tweets Responding to Epstein Files DOJ/FBI Memo

The world's richest man is using his online platform to loudly dispute the latest government findings in the Jeffrey Epstein case ... and he's unleashing a torrent of doubt after a few quiet weeks following his accusation that President Donald Trump is listed in the files.

Sunday night Elon Musk tweeted on X ... "What's the time? Oh look, it's no-one-has-been-arrested-o'clock again" -- responding to a DOJ/FBI memo released this weekend declaring the disgraced financier Epstein did not keep a "little black book" or a client list of potential blackmail targets, and stating he was not murdered in jail.

Musk followed up with multiple posts and replies about the case, including one in which he appeared to agree with MAGA enthusiast Jack Posobiec's comment ... "If there were no clients, why is Ghislaine Maxwell still in jail?"

Epstein's former girlfriend Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking, including one count of trafficking a minor, and is serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida. Epstein himself was found dead in his jail cell in NYC in 2019 while awaiting a hearing. This weekend's memo says jailhouse video confirms no foul play in the hours before his death.

No "further disclosure" is expected in the Epstein case, according to the latest memo, which was ordered by the Trump admin. In another reply, Musk wrote last night ... "This is the final straw."

As you know, during a public falling out last month, former presidential adviser Musk accused Donald Trump of being listed on Epstein flight logs, saying that's the reason some case info would never be uncovered. He deleted the X post hours later.

In May, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino publicly announced after examining the case, they'd determined the convicted sex offender had killed himself in jail while awaiting a hearing. Both Patel and Bongino, before they were appointed to their federal positions, had previously publicly speculated Epstein was killed behind bars.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said months ago she had a stack of "Epstein Files" material, including videos, on her desk she was waiting to release. In February, Bondi released government files purporting to show new information related to his case ... but all of the details had either previously been publicly released or were still so redacted no new info was revealed ... to the dismay of people seeking more information about Epstein's crimes.