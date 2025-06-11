Elon Musk Regrets 'Some' Tweets About Donald Trump

In a classic flip-flop move, Elon Musk just admitted he feels regretful about his bashful tweets about President Donald Trump last week -- well, mostly.

The Tesla CEO hopped on X in the middle of the night and gave a vague apology to Trump ... saying he regrets "some" of his tweet about the prez, reasoning they "went too far."

I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025 @elonmusk

He did not elaborate on which tweets he deemed unnecessary, and Trump has yet to respond to his public declaration of remorse.

Remember ... Elon's "apology" comes just days after he and Trump went on a no bars held social media spree attacking one another and threatening to fold their business contracts.

After the spat cooled down, Trump said he was "very disappointed" in his formerly close ally but had bigger things to worry about ... but also cryptically warned there would be unspecified "serious consequences" for the former DOGE head if he were to back any Democratic candidates in the future.

Meanwhile, Ted Cruz claimed he was with Trump during the shocking social media war and said the president was "furious" about how things went down.

Vice President JD Vance even weighed in on the fight, calling it a "huge mistake" on Elon's part. While he vowed his allegiance to the prez ... he said he hoped Elon would "comes back to the fold."