JD Vance Says Elon Musk's Beef with Donald Trump is a 'Huge Mistake'

Vice President JD Vance is not here for the Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump beef -- calling it a "huge mistake" for the Tesla CEO to go after 47.

JD makes his viewpoint crystal clear while sitting down with Theo Von for his "This Past Weekend" podcast, released Saturday ... warning Elon's several digs at the prez are not good for America, and certainly not good for him.

elon musk tweet epstein files X

He also takes issue with EM's social media claim that DJT is named in the still-secret Epstein files, arguing ... "Absolutely not. Donald Trump did absolutely nothing wrong with Jeffrey Epstein."

As we reported ... Elon has seemingly taken back his eyebrow-raising claim by scrubbing the tweet from his profile.

Depsite the drama ... JD gave Elon a little love, taking a moment to compliment his work with DOGE -- even saying he hopes he "comes back to the fold."

Still, Vance didn’t sugarcoat his feelings ... calling the whole feud a massive misfire on Elon's part.

He notes ... "I just think it’s a huge mistake for the world’s wealthiest man -- I think one of the most transformational entrepreneurs ever -- to be at war with the world’s most powerful man, who I think is doing more to save the country than anybody in my lifetime."

As you know ... Elon and DT went at it in a fiery back-and-forth feud on social media Thursday ... trading threats and attacking each other's sanity.

Joe Rogan even chimed in while FBI boss Kash Patel was on his podcast ... urging someone to take away Elon's phone to silence him.

By Friday, though, Trump seemed to be over the shocking exchange ... telling reporters Elon isn't on his mind at all.

