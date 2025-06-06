Tech Expert Faiz Siddiqui Says Elon Musk & Donald Trump Will Be Pals Again

Play video content TMZ.com

Donald Trump and Elon Musk are beefing hard as their bromance goes up in flames -- but one tech journo says don’t count out a reboot ... 'cause these two could buddy up again.

Faiz Siddiqui -- a technology journalist and the author of "Hubris Maximus: The Shattering of Elon Musk" -- told "TMZ Live" Friday that Elon and Trump could totally kiss and make up, because, let’s face it, they’re both the type to have short memories ... when it suits them.

You have to watch the video -- Faiz even compares the Trump-Elon drama to the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef … and yeah, it’s as hilarious as it sounds!

Another twist? Faiz says this fallout was actually kinda expected -- telling us, as the resident Elon expert, he’s seen this pattern before in the way Musk deals with people, so this Trump tiff is totally on brand.

In fact, Faiz draws the same parallel with Trump -- pointing to his questionable social posts and hot-headed clapbacks. Bottom line? It’s pure chaos watching the world’s most powerful man go toe-to-toe with the world’s richest.