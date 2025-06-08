Ted Cruz Says He Was With Donald Trump During Elon Musk X Attack

Ted Cruz says he had a front-row seat to the explosive fallout between Donald Trump and Elon Musk -- revealing he was in the Oval Office with the President when it all went down.

The Senator revealed the news on his podcast saying ... "I was literally sitting there watching it happen. Trump was furious. Elon wasn’t holding back, and the tweets just kept coming."

According to Cruz, the now-public feud between Trump and Musk boiled over after Musk blasted Trump’s proposed reconciliation bill, branding it "disgusting" and urging lawmakers to reject it. Musk also claimed that without his support in 2024, Trump would have lost the election, and Republicans would have fumbled control of Congress.

Cruz, who's friendly with Trump and Musk, admitted the feud has been difficult to witness, likening it to "being a kid stuck in the middle of a nasty parental fight."

He went on to say, "these are two strong personalities -- two friends of mine -- who’ve gone from allies to adversaries almost overnight. It went from zero to chaos in seconds."

The rift deepened as Trump retaliated by threatening to pull billions in federal contracts from Musk’s companies, including SpaceX and Tesla. Musk, in turn, accused Trump of withholding Epstein-related documents due to alleged personal ties -- an allegation later denied by Epstein's lawyers.