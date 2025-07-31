Elon Musk's Children: What to Know About His Large Family

How Elon Musk Ended Up As A Father To Many, Many Kids

Elon Musk's worn plenty of hats throughout his career, including that of a father -- to many, many children!

The tech magnate's personal life's generated much attention over the years, both for the large size of his family and for his relationships with his past partners and their respective kids.

We're going to look into the entrepreneur's experiences with fatherhood ... as well as his relationships with the mothers of his children.

Elon's First Child Died at Just 10 Weeks Old

Musk's first child, a son named Nevada Alexander, was born to his first wife, Justine Wilson, in 2002.

However, the entrepreneur's first child passed away at just 10 weeks old after experiencing Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Wilson spoke about the loss of her son in an interview with Marie Claire, where she recalled holding "him in my arms when he died."

Musk's former wife also claimed they visited an IVF clinic just two months after Nevada's death, and expressed she "planned to get pregnant again as swiftly as possible."

Musk and Nelson Welcomed Five More Kids ... Then Split Up

The Tesla founder and his ex first welcomed a pair of twins, Griffin and Vivian, in April 2004. Vivian legally changed her name and gender in 2022.

While Griffin's largely stayed out of the spotlight over the years, Vivian's made plenty of headlines for openly trashing her father and criticizing the way he handled their relationship.

We revealed the tech magnate's child filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court shortly after her 18th birthday, in which she claimed she didn't want to "be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

She's also been open about how she's learned about her younger half-siblings, whom Musk shares with various partners, through the media, and she told Teen Vogue she didn't really "keep up with that side of the family."

Musk and Wilson went on to welcome a set of triplets, named Kai, Saxon, and Damian, in 2006. The couple split up and divorced in 2008.

Elon Started Seeing Grimes ... and They Welcomed Three Kids

The tech mogul eventually began seeing Claire Boucher -- better known by her stage name Grimes -- and she revealed her pregnancy in January 2020.

The singer gave birth to a baby boy that May, and although they originally wanted to name him X Æ A-12, we revealed they had to settle for X AE A-XII ... as California law doesn't allow for special characters to be used in legal names.

Oh, and in case you had any questions about how to pronounce the kid's name, X is spoken like the letter, AE is pronounced as "Ash," and the final part's spoken like "A-12" ... it's original, to say the least.

Musk and Grimes ultimately went their separate ways in September of 2021 -- but they welcomed a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogate that December, which Grimes revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair.

And the on-off couple didn't stop there ... because they welcomed a second son, Techno Mechanicus, via surrogate in June 2022, although the news about the kid wasn't shared until the following September.

He Welcomed Kids With a Neuralink Executive in the Early 2020s

If it wasn't evident already, parenthood's a pretty big deal for Musk -- and he welcomed a group of kids with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis over the course of the early 2020s.

The two first met when she signed on to work with OpenAI -- which was co-founded by the entrepreneur -- in 2016, and she later joined Neuralink, where she serves as the director of special projects.

Musk eventually approached Zilis about the prospect of starting a family, and she later had a conversation with journalist Walter Isaacson for the tech mogul's authorized biography in which she claimed the entrepreneur "really wants smart people to have kids," according to People.

The pair's children -- a pair of twins named Strider and Azure -- were conceived through IVF and were welcomed via surrogate in November 2021.

Musk and Zilis later had a third child, a daughter named Arcadia, in February 2024, although her birth wasn't publicly revealed for four months.

And they didn't stop there, as the Neuralink exec revealed she'd welcomed the pair's youngest child -- their son Seldon Lycurgus -- in an X post in February 2025, though no information about his birthdate was included at the time, according to Page Six.

Elon Allegedly Fathered A Child With A Conservative Influencer

Musk found himself in a bit of a hot situation when conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed he'd fathered her child in a post shared on her X account in February 2025.

The social media figure alleged the child was born the previous September, and she later sued the entrepreneur for sole custody of the baby after she claimed he became nonresponsive toward her, despite him remaining in contact throughout her pregnancy.

The tech mogul spoke about his alleged child in a post shared on his X account in March 2025, where he claimed he was "not against finding out" the paternity of the kid, according to People.

He also claimed he'd sent St. Clair $2.5 million at the time of the post, and he said he was "sending her $500K" every year.