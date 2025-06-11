President Trump Willing to Forgive Elon Musk, But Not a Priority

Play video content Page Six/Pod Force One

President Trump's sounding like a guy who wants his ex, Elon Musk, to come groveling back to him -- which seems to be happening -- but instead of welcoming him with open arms, he's putting him on the back burner.

Trump claimed he has no hard feelings with Musk, but on Wednesday's "Pod Force One" episode, he admitted he was "not a happy camper" when his former head of DOGE trashed his spending bill.

Trump said he was shocked by Elon’s outburst because, as he put it, his so-called "big beautiful bill" is so phenomenal. Taking a cue from every guilt-tripping parent in history, the prez very calmly said, "I was disappointed in him."

I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025 @elonmusk

Hours before the interview dropped, Elon admitted on X he regretted some posts and maybe went a bit too far. Trump backed that up, saying he thinks Elon feels bad about what went down ... so, maybe they're already talking.

Podcast host Miranda Devine said Musk saw POTUS as a father figure, which might explain why Trump had such a paternal tone ... saying he doesn't blame Elon for any of it and, hey, stuff happens.

Talk about turning down the heat ... last week Trump was threatening to pull government contracts with SpaceX, and Musk claimed -- without a shred of evidence -- that Trump’s name is in the Epstein files.

Now Elon's deleted that post, and admitted regret ... but Trump’s still not ready to kiss and make up, saying he's focused on fixing the country -- clearly referring to ICE raids and getting his spending bill through the Senate.