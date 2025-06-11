Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

President Trump Willing to Forgive Elon Musk, But Not a Priority

President Trump I Could Forgive Elon, Eventually ... Bigger Fish to Fry Now!!!

Published
061125_donald_trump_elon_kal
NOT MAD, JUST DISAPPOINTED
Page Six/Pod Force One

President Trump's sounding like a guy who wants his ex, Elon Musk, to come groveling back to him -- which seems to be happening -- but instead of welcoming him with open arms, he's putting him on the back burner.

Trump claimed he has no hard feelings with Musk, but on Wednesday's "Pod Force One" episode, he admitted he was "not a happy camper" when his former head of DOGE trashed his spending bill.

Elon Musk And Donald Trump Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Elon Musk And Trump Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

Trump said he was shocked by Elon’s outburst because, as he put it, his so-called "big beautiful bill" is so phenomenal. Taking a cue from every guilt-tripping parent in history, the prez very calmly said, "I was disappointed in him."

Hours before the interview dropped, Elon admitted on X he regretted some posts and maybe went a bit too far. Trump backed that up, saying he thinks Elon feels bad about what went down ... so, maybe they're already talking.

Podcast host Miranda Devine said Musk saw POTUS as a father figure, which might explain why Trump had such a paternal tone ... saying he doesn't blame Elon for any of it and, hey, stuff happens.

060625_tmz_live_elon_trump_kal
DOGE-EAT-DOGE FEUD
TMZ.com

Talk about turning down the heat ... last week Trump was threatening to pull government contracts with SpaceX, and Musk claimed -- without a shred of evidence -- that Trump’s name is in the Epstein files.

Now Elon's deleted that post, and admitted regret ... but Trump’s still not ready to kiss and make up, saying he's focused on fixing the country -- clearly referring to ICE raids and getting his spending bill through the Senate.

He'll get back to ya when he can, Elon!

related articles