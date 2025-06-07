Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ben Crump Says Donald Trump's Spending Bill is Terrible Amid Elon Musk Feud

Ben Crump's picked his side in the Elon Musk and Donald Trump beef ... but, he's not backing a personality, he says he's backing the better idea -- and, he doesn't want the "One Big Beautiful Bill" to pass through the Senate.

We caught up with the civil rights activist and attorney and asked him about the fight between POTUS and his former advisor ... and, he doesn't directly say he's on Elon's side -- but, he does think this spending bill is terrible.

Crump rips the bill for making cuts to Medicaid -- the medical assistance program for people with lower incomes.

BC says the world needs more humanity for all people ... instead of making the life of individuals struggling financially more difficult.

As you know ... Elon lost his cool about this spending bill earlier this week -- firing off shots at the president and claiming Trump only won reelection because of his efforts.

President Trump called BS on that idea ... but, Elon pushed on and claimed the real reason the administration hasn't released the so-called Epstein files is because the president's name is all over them.

He's since deleted the post where he wrote that ... but, today Trump warned of serious consequences if Elon decides to support Dems who are running against Republicans who vote for the bill.

BTW ... we also asked Crump about Trump potentially pardoning Diddy -- and, it sounds like Crump's staying out of that one, too.

Bottom line ... back the idea, not the man -- that's the Ben Crump way!