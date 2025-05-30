President Trump Teases Potential Pardon for Diddy If Mogul's Convicted

President Trump is weighing in on the Diddy federal criminal trial ... saying he would look into the case and consider a potential pardon if the jury returns a guilty verdict.

Trump just doled out a bunch of pardons and commutations this week to a slew of celebs ... and he was asked Friday if he would ever consider pardoning Diddy.

POTUS says he hasn't been following the Diddy trial all that closely and he would have to "look at what's happening" and "look at the facts."

Trump said if Diddy was convicted and if he felt Diddy was "mistreated," he might consider a potential pardon.

Those are some pretty big ifs -- Diddy's literally on trial right now and we're likely not even halfway through. Frankly, this all sounds a bit premature, even if Trump's recent batch of pardons prompted the question from Fox News' Peter Doocy.

Diddy and Trump are both big figures in New York and in 2012 on 'Celebrity Apprentice,' Trump said of Diddy, "I love Diddy ... You know, he's a good friend of mine, he's a good guy."

But Trump seemed to distance himself from Diddy in his answer ... saying they haven't seen each other or spoken to one another in years.

Trump says when he got into politics, his relationship with Diddy "busted up" ... though he says that would NOT have an impact when it came to considering potential clemency.

