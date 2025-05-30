Diddy's Ex-Assistant Says She Had to Beg to Go to Grandmother's Funeral

One of Diddy's former assistants says she had to ask the music mogul for permission for just about anything ... including taking time off to lay her grandmother to rest.

The witness, who is testifying under the pseudonym "Mia," told jurors Friday in her second day on the stand that she had to get permission to leave or do things ... saying she even "had to beg to go to my grandma's funeral."

This all came out during cross-examination ... with Mia getting grilled by Diddy defense attorney Brian Steel.

Mia testified she had family and friends while working for Diddy, but she was so busy with her job responsibilities, she had no time to see them or talk to them ... and she "did not have an external sounding board."

Steel was suggesting Mia could reach out to her family and friends if she wanted ... but she pushed back on that idea from the witness stand.

Mia testified Thursday she was sexually assaulted several times by Diddy, and Steel has been showing the jury glowing social media posts Mia made about her boss, who she claimed traumatized her.

She said the posts show how social media tends to highlight the good things in life ... and she said she was best friends with Diddy at times. Steel asked how she could be best friends with a man she says raped her, and Mia responded, "Ask my therapist."

Diddy's being tried on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in NYC. Court is now breaking for lunch and Mia will be back on the stand after the break for more cross-examination.