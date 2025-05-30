Suge Knight Urges Diddy to Testify in Federal Trial

Go Up There and Tell Your Truth!!!

Diddy Needs to Man Up and Testify ...

Currently incarcerated rapper Marion "Suge" Knight is urging his longtime archrival Sean "Diddy" Combs to take the stand during his ongoing federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial in New York City ... reasoning it would benefit him.

Suge -- who is behind bars for voluntary manslaughter -- told CNN’s Laura Coates via phone call from prison he thinks the music mogul could “humanize” himself by testifying -- and possibly walk free.

Suge said his silence makes him look "scared to face the music" and suggested he "have his faith in God" and "tell his truth."

The former Death Row Records chief's advice for Diddy comes days after he chatted with Chris Cuomo on "Cuomo" and said even though he and Diddy are not friends, he believes he should "definitely walk" free.

And as you know, Suge joined us on "TMZ Live" this week in the midst of Diddy's explosive trial -- and he broke down his thoughts about the roller coaster of a testimony from Diddy's former assistant, Capricorn Clark. Suge's serving 28 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash in 2015.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces life in prison if convicted.

The trial has seen several witnesses -- including Diddy's ex Cassie, Kid Cudi and former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard -- take the stand and deliver bombshell testimony, painting Diddy as a controlling abuser with a short fuse.

However, Suge told Coates he's not quite sure prosecutors are proving any of the charges.