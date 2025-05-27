Diddy Trial Highlights From 10th Day of Testimony

Play video content TMZ.com

The tenth day of witness testimony in the Diddy criminal trial was all about former Bad Boy employee Capricorn Clark ... and prosecutors tried to use her testimony to make the racketeering charge against Diddy stick.

Capricorn was the only witness Tuesday and she told the jury all about her time working under Diddy at Bad Boy ... and there were some noteworthy moments.

While Capricorn was testifying under oath, a pregnant Cassie was being rushed to a hospital ... our sources tell us she's in the labor and delivery unit, but it's not clear if she's given birth yet, as we're also told there may have been some complications.

But, back to Capricorn ... she testified that on her first day at Bad Boy in 2004, Diddy and one of his security guards took her into Central Park and Diddy told her he'd have to kill her if anything went wrong because she used to work for his rivals, Death Row Records and Suge Knight.

Capricorn also testified that when some jewelry loaned to Diddy went missing she was taken to a dilapidated building and interrogated for 5 days ... taking a lie detector test before ultimately being released. She says she was told she would end up in the East River if it came out that she had stolen the bling.

Prosecutors also got Clark to testify about the time Diddy broke into Kid Cudi's house after finding out Cudi was dating Cassie. Clark said Diddy came to her home early in the morning, armed with a gun, and told her to get dressed and come with him to Kid Cudi's house.

She told jurors she had gotten Cassie, who she was managing at the time, a burner phone to keep things with Kid Cudi off Diddy's radar ... and when she got to Cudi's house, Diddy went inside the home and she stayed in the car and called Cassie and Cudi to give them a heads up.

Capricorn testified Diddy had told her he was going to kill Kid Cudi ... and she also told jurors about seeing Cassie being physically abused by Diddy.

But, the big stuff with Clark were the alleged threats while working with Bad Boy ... and that goes towards the prosecution's RICO case against Diddy.

On cross-examination, Diddy's defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo tried to get Clark to look like she had an ax to grind with Diddy and Cassie ... and it will be interesting to see how the jury sees all this.