Cassie In Hospital In Labor Unit

Cassie Ventura is trading the courtroom for the hospital ... and it sounds like she may be about to go into labor.

Our sources tell us Cassie was rushed to a New York hospital Tuesday, and she is in the labor and delivery unit.

Another source tells us Cassie may be having complications.

Cassie recently testified in the Diddy criminal trial in Manhattan earlier this month, showing up to court four straight days for intense testimony about their relationship.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She had a big baby bump when she took the witness stand each day, and she was spotted rubbing her belly when she left the courtroom and walked past the jury box.

Cassie was about eight months pregnant when she testified ... and this is her third pregnancy.

Play video content TMZ.com

Her husband, Alex Fine, watched her testimony from the gallery each day in court ... and they already have two children together.