Cassie Says She Doesn't Hate Diddy Now, She Has 'Love for the Past'

... Testifies She Has Love for the Past

Cassie Ventura says she doesn't have any hate in her heart for Diddy ... and she actually has love for their past.

The singer is being cross-examined in court Friday, and Diddy defense attorney Anna Estevao straight-up asked Cassie if she hated Diddy now.

Cassie testified, "I don't hate him."

Estevao then asked, "Do you still have love for him?"

Cassie told the jury, "I have love for the past and what it was."

It was an interesting exchange as Estevao was grilling Cassie about her closure conversation with Diddy in 2018 when they broke up ... and about Cassie's testimony that Diddy took her home from the breakup dinner and then raped her on her living room floor.