Cassie Affair With NFL Player Broached During Diddy Trial Testimony

Cassie Ventura just testified on the stand at the Diddy trial that she once stepped out on the rap mogul with an NFL player.

The 38-year-old made the revelation as a Diddy attorney was questioning her about one of the many toxic encounters she had with her former boyfriend during their tumultuous relationship.

Anna Estevao stated to Cassie that back in 2016, Combs took her phone after he suspected she had been unfaithful to him with an NFL athlete. Cassie testified that she recalled the incident -- but did not reveal the man's identity.

"I don't know if he's playing anymore," she said in response.

Estavao then pivoted the conversation to Chris Brown -- saying Diddy exhibited similar phone-snatching behavior when he thought she had been dancing with the R&B artist. Cassie appeared to confirm that incident as well -- though she insisted, "I was not dancing with him."

The line of questioning seemed to be another attempt by Diddy's team to show his violent behavior toward Cassie was horrific -- but not related to the sex trafficking or racketeering crimes that he's been charged with.

As for the footballer who Cassie says she hooked up with, he's still yet to be ID'ed -- but she is expected to remain on the stand until end of day Friday, and it's entirely possible the topic gets broached again at some point.