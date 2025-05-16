Diddy Trial Jury Sees Cassie Text Saying 'I'm Not a Rag Doll' After Hotel Beating Incident
Cassie is back for her fourth day of testimony Friday in Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial in NYC -- today is her second day being cross-examined by the defense -- and the rap mogul's former girlfriend is once again answering questions about text exchanges from the relationship.
Jurors were shown a text message Cassie sent to Diddy on March 10, 2016 ... 5 days after the infamous incident at the InterContinental Hotel in L.A. captured on security video, showing Diddy beating Cassie in a hallway.
"When you get f***ed up the wrong way you always want to show me that you have the power and you knock me around. I’m not a rag doll, I’m someone’s child," the message reads.
We got a look at the full unedited video released this week in the trial.
Jurors have now seen and heard a bunch of communications between Diddy and Cassie from their decades-long relationship ... including some messages where Cassie seemed to be showing excitement for freak-offs.
The defense's approach has been attempting to show a loving relationship between Cassie and Diddy during their lengthy relationship in an effort to bolster their position that she consented to the terms of the relationship and chose to stay in it.