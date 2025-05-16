Diddy Trial Jury Sees Cassie Text Saying 'I'm Not a Rag Doll' After Hotel Beating Incident

Cassie is back for her fourth day of testimony Friday in Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial in NYC -- today is her second day being cross-examined by the defense -- and the rap mogul's former girlfriend is once again answering questions about text exchanges from the relationship.

Jurors were shown a text message Cassie sent to Diddy on March 10, 2016 ... 5 days after the infamous incident at the InterContinental Hotel in L.A. captured on security video, showing Diddy beating Cassie in a hallway.

"When you get f***ed up the wrong way you always want to show me that you have the power and you knock me around. I’m not a rag doll, I’m someone’s child," the message reads.

We got a look at the full unedited video released this week in the trial.

Jurors have now seen and heard a bunch of communications between Diddy and Cassie from their decades-long relationship ... including some messages where Cassie seemed to be showing excitement for freak-offs.