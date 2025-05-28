Cassie Gives Birth to Her Third Child

'Me & U' in It Together, Kid ...

Cassie's a new mom once again ... welcoming her third child into the world ... less than 2 weeks after testifying against her ex, Diddy, at his federal trial.

The singer-songwriter gave birth Tuesday in a New York City hospital ... according to sources with direct knowledge. We're told mother and child are healthy and doing well, despite arriving slightly earlier than her due date.

We broke the story yesterday ... Cassie was rushed to the hospital yesterday and admitted into the labor and delivery unit.

Cassie first announced the news of her pregnancy back in February ... sharing a heartfelt social media post with her two older kids -- Frankie and Sunny -- kissing her belly.

Cassie had all 3 of her kids with her husband, Alex Fine, who she married back in 2019 ... about a year after she split from the disgraced music mogul.

As you know ... Cassie's legal battle with Diddy started when she sued him in November 2023, claiming he abused her. Diddy settled the lawsuit the very next day for an undisclosed amount -- but during her testimony, earlier this month, we learned the settlement amount was $20 million.

Photos of injuries Cassie says she suffered at Diddy's hand were entered into evidence too ... with bruises covering her back and legs.

Cassie's baby bump was very prominent while she was on the stand for several days, and the judge made a point of limiting her time testifying ... due to concerns she might go into labor.

Cassie's lawyer, Doug Wigdor, told us after her testimony ended that Cassie was preparing to give birth to this child ... focusing on her family after the long week.