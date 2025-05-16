Cassie Testifies She Went to Therapy, but Not for Sex Addiction

Cassie Ventura says she sought treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder after struggling with her mental health ... getting treatment for traumatic memories.

The singer is being cross-examined in court by Diddy's defense team, and she testified Friday she once spent 45 days at Willow House in Arizona in early 2023 ... explaining therapists there helped her recall memories as part of trauma therapy.

Play video content Department of Justice

Diddy's defense attorney Anna Estevao said the treatment center works with folks who are experiencing sex compulsion and love addiction ... but Cassie says she was NOT treated for those conditions.

The Willow House website says it's a program for women focusing on "healing from intimacy and relationship issues, love and sex addiction, emotional trauma, and dual diagnosis."

Cassie says her brain was hooked up to a machine and it helped regulate her brain waves. She also said she did EMDR -- eye movement desensitization and reprocessing -- as part of the memory-processing. She told the jury she would get neurofeedback about once a week during treatment.