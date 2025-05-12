Diddy Reading Bible in Courtroom During His Federal Trial in NYC

Diddy looks like he's leaning on his faith as he goes on federal trial for sex trafficking ... because he was reading from the Holy Bible in court.

The Bad Boy Records founder had a Bible at his table Monday and was reading scriptures before opening statements from the prosecution and his defense team ... according to folks in the courtroom.

Diddy had a lot of family supporting him, including a bunch of his kids, and the Combs family looked stoic as federal prosecutors laid out their case against him ... with the fam showing no emotion whatsoever.

Wearing a sweater over a collared shirt, Diddy hardly moved as the prosecution addressed the jury ... he fidgeted his feet a bit and had a blank stare.

One of Diddy's defense attorneys, Teny Geragos, handled the opening statement ... and a couple jurors appeared to nod off, resting their heads on their hands. Geragos was speaking right before lunch, and it seemed like jurors were getting tired and hungry.

Still, a couple jurors were taking tons of notes during Teny's opening ... and her father, famed defense attorney Mark Geragos, looked like a proud father as he watched her do her thing.

Teny's husband was also in court ... and they kissed in the cafeteria during the lunch break after her opening statement ... with Teny ordering egg salad, sparkling water and salt and pepper chips.

Cassie's name came up a bunch in the openings, and her defense attorney, Douglas Wigdor, huddled with her husband, Alex Fine, in the cafeteria.

Alex was wearing sunglasses, just like he was outside on his way to court ... when he was in no mood to talk to our photog.

Diddy's mom, Janice, was also wearing sunglasses during court proceedings.

