Diddy Trial Jury Pool, Individual Juror Details Revealed

The federal criminal trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs got underway with opening statements Monday morning shortly after the final jury pool was seated ... and we've got details about the 12 members and 6 alternates.

The jury consists of 8 men and 4 women, and the alternates are 4 men and 2 women. All are identified only by number and will remain anonymous. The jurors are not sequestered -- they'll be allowed to go home every night, with strict instructions to avoid news coverage of the trial and the internet ... and not to discuss the case with anyone else.

During last week's jury selection, we got some insight into each individual from their questioning on the stand and the questionnaire each filled out.

Juror 2 is a 69-year-old single white man with no kids, a massage therapist from Manhattan. He’s an actor and goes to the gym and gets his news from NPR. He told the court his sister experienced domestic abuse at the hands of her ex-husband decades ago, but Juror 2 says he can remain impartial. He said he believes Combs is likely to have been involved in the activities he's heard about, but he told the judge he would base his opinions on only what he hears inside the courtroom. Prosecutors wanted to keep him, but the defense wanted him struck.

Juror 5 is a 31-year-old Manhattan white man who works in finance, just married in November, who belongs to a Connecticut country club. He said he's seen the CNN Cassie beating video, and he says he's against capital punishment.

Juror 25 is a 51-year-old gay man who lives with his boyfriend. He studied veterinary medicine and has a Ph.D. in molecular biology.

Juror 28 is a 30-year-old Bronx woman who lives with her mother. She said her mother used to work at a bank and would steal money from it. She's a deli clerk and gets her news from Facebook and TikTok.

Juror 55 is a 42-year-old woman who works at a nursing home ... her husband also works in the same nursing home, and her son works at Bellevue Hospital. She once got a ticket for an open container of booze in public ... prompting a "shame on you" from the judge, which elicited laughter in the courtroom last week.

Juror 58 is a 41-year-old Hispanic man who lives in the Bronx and works for the Department of Corrections as an accountant, processing payroll for guards. He's sued the Port Authority after injuring his back on an escalator, and later settled the case. He's been arrested for insurance fraud related to a car accident ... he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

Juror 75: is a 68-year-old Indian American retired businessman who worked at JPMorgan Chase. He gets his news from CNN, Fox and the New York Times.

Juror 116 is a married 68-year-old white man, a retired telecommunications field technician, and says he gets his news from 1010 WINS, the all-news NYC radio station. His two adult children work for municipal governments in New York. He's seen the Cassie beating video.

Juror 160 is a Black woman who works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, and also works with teens in Harlem. She previously helped her ex-boyfriend file legal papers in a child support case.

Juror 184 is a 39-year-old Black man who lives in the Bronx with his brother. He works as a security guard for a social services organization in NYC, and is also a social worker for the Jewish Child Care Association, specializing in child neglect.

Juror 201 is a single man who lives in Westchester, working for a bank. He's previously served on a Bronx jury.

Juror 217 is an older Black woman with no children. She gets her news from CBS and ABC.

Juror 230 is a 57-year-old white man who lives in Westchester and works as an architect. He said he doesn’t pay attention to celebrity media, but had heard about Diddy allegedly being involved with underage girls and prostitutes.

Juror 234 is a 34-year-old Black Manhattan man who said he heard in the news Diddy was a sex trafficker.

Juror 247 is a 40-year-old white Manhattan man who works at a medical college in oncology. He and his artist wife have no children.

Juror 292 is a 71-year-old white woman who works as an archivist. She does not use social media ... she gets her news from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, New Yorker, and WIRED Magazine. Her sister is a clinical psychologist who works with transgender youth.

Juror 321 is a 24-year-old Black Bronx woman who lives alone. She works for a coffee company, and has seen the Cassie video, but told the court she believes she can be fair, noting that there are two sides to every story. She has a West African husband who does not live in the U.S.

Juror 330 is a 37-year-old white man who works at the United Nations as an operations manager in the office of counter-terrorism and works with the U.S. State Department. His UN office is experiencing budget cuts. He said he's heard the charges in the case and is "not pro prostitution." He gets his news from the NYT and Fox News, but specifically said he doesn't follow "TMZ-type news."

Diddy is charged with 5 federal counts -- 2 charges of sex trafficking, 2 charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, and a single count of racketeering conspiracy. He's pled not guilty to all charges.