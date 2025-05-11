Diddy Courthouse Gets Fresh Paint As Global Attention Mounts Amid Trial

Play video content TMZ.com

The courthouse at the center of the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial got a noticeable facelift over the weekend as crews prepared for the intense continued media spotlight in the coming days.

TMZ obtained video which shows workers repainting security barricades outside the Federal District Court in Lower Manhattan on Sunday. The crews were touching up areas all over the property, giving the site a cleaner, sharper look ahead of trial proceedings.

A fresh coat of black paint was applied to the front-facing barricades, where much of the media has been and will continue to be staged as the world watches.

We're told across the street from the courthouse, a public park has been unofficially dubbed "media row," with all major TV networks already staking out camera positions.

As you know ... jury selection in Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial began last week and already led to a few memorable exchanges, including one potential juror claiming she felt Diddy could buy his way out of trouble. She was excused with no objection by the prosecution.