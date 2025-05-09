Diddy Prosecutors Say They'll Show Several Versions of Cassie Beating Video

Diddy jurors are going to see plenty of video of Diddy beating Cassie in a hotel hallway ... because prosecutors say they plan to show multiple versions of the graphic footage during his trial.

The feds revealed during Friday's court proceedings in Diddy's sex trafficking trial in NYC that they plan to show two videos of the beating that a security guard at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles recorded on a cell phone.

Play video content TMZ.com

What's more, prosecutors say they will also show three versions of the Cassie beating video that first aired on CNN.

That's interesting because Diddy's defense claims the video that was shown on CNN was spliced and sped up to make Diddy look worse.

Prosecutors say they will also call a video expert to the witness stand for testimony on the Cassie video ... and his defense says they will take the position that Cassie was also allegedly violent towards Diddy.

Diddy was back in court Friday wearing his same outfit -- sweater over a collared shirt -- but he appeared more serious than in prior days ... eschewing hugs with his defense attorneys for handshakes and making some serious facial expressions during discussions about Cassie.

It sounds like things are going to get pretty graphic during the trial -- the jury questionnaire said as much -- and the prosecution says Judge Arun Subramanian will be getting a hard drive with sensitive material delivered later today to his chambers.