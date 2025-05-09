Al B. Sure Testifying at Diddy Trial, Blames Him for Kim Porter's Death

Play video content Fox 5 New York

Al B. Sure! says he's the last man breathing who knows the truth about Diddy, and has no issue using the last of his oxygen -- to take him down!!!

The R&B singer appeared on FOX 5 New York earlier today to promote his forthcoming memoir, where he raised questions about his late ex Kim Porter's death.

Al claims Kim used to warn him to "watch his back" around Diddy and disputed the coroner's ruling that a healthy 47-year-old woman could suddenly die from pneumonia.

Al also revealed Diddy's prosecutors have subpoenaed him to testify at the federal sex trafficking trial ... and he and his attorney are willing to accept the invitation.

He goes on to claim Diddy placed a bounty on his head and orchestrated a massive PR campaign to have him look bad, which led to his 2022 health scare.

Al fell into a coma with liver failure but underwent a successful transplant ... he told the news station -- for the first time -- he firmly believes Diddy had something to with his failed organs.

The moment of reckoning for Al comes when he declares, "I'm the only one alive" ... suggesting everyone who ever spoke up against Diddy got whacked.