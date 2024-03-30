Al B. Sure Seems to Allude to Diddy Regarding Coma, Speaks on Son Quincy

Play video content TMZ.com

Al B. Sure! seemed to suggest his coma from a couple years back might be tied to Diddy somehow -- and he's also opening up about where things stand with his son Quincy.

The R&B singer showed face Friday at the Equal Justice Now Awards in L.A. -- where Al was promoting his equal access to healthcare initiative alongside Ben Crump -- and he addressed the crowd at one point ... with a cryptic nod to the Diddy situation going on.

Al says he's working on a filmed project that'll tell his life story ... and in the same breath, he said the public will finally get a chance to see how he really ended up in a coma in 2022.

You probably heard about Al's health scare that year -- he suddenly fell ill and fell into a coma in late summer '22, and he was incapacitated for 3 whole months before miraculously waking up and working toward a full recovery. An official cause was never offered up.

Now, however ... Al appears to be suggesting there's a Diddy tie -- although he doesn't quite say what that might be ... even in a follow-up interview we did with him right afterward.

What he did touch on, though, was where things stand with his biological son Quincy Combs -- with whom he's had an estranged relationship over the years, dating back to the '90s.

Al clarifies what he was trying to convey when he recently asked Quincy to "come home" amid all the drama going on in Diddy's life right now ... basically explaining that his door is always open, and that he loves his boy no matter what.

He also touches on the fact that Diddy's kids shouldn't be collateral damage in all this. In terms of Diddy himself ... ABS tells us he doesn't wanna speak on another man's endeavors.

Al also says that he's glad Quincy wasn't at Diddy's L.A. home when the raids went down earlier this week ... even though Diddy's other kids, Justin and King, got detained during it.

The last point Al makes is that Quincy is a grown man, and he'll make his own decisions.