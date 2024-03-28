Diddy's Stepson Quincy Brown Encouraged to 'Come Home' to Father Al B. Sure

As Diddy copes with his ongoing legal drama, Al B. Sure! is seizing the opportunity to attempt reconciliation with his biological son, and Diddy's stepson, Quincy Brown.

In the wake of Diddy’s associate being nabbed for drugs, and 2 federal raids going down at Diddy's homes -- Al reached out to Quincy with an IG post, saying, "Come Home … The 🚪 is wide open. You’re safe here son!”

Al also told Quincy he loved him, but appeared to fire a subliminal at Diddy with his sign-off ... "I Love you, Popz, Your Biological."

Worth noting, Al also tagged his podcast and a health org with which he works -- so, never a bad time to plug, apparently.

Some fans questioned his motive for reaching out so publicly, and took the whole thing as a thinly-veiled diss on Diddy. but it's possible Al just wants to ensure his offspring is safe.

Al and the late Kim Porter had Quincy in ‘91, but, famously, Diddy raised him … a situation about which Quincy harbored some deep emotions.

In 2009, he wrote an open letter scolding Al B for not being in his life growing up and even questioned the importance of a biological relationship.

Quincy's been quiet amid the federal probes, but his brothers, Justin and King, were in the thick of it ... as they were cuffed outside Diddy's L.A. home during the raid.

They were not arrested or charged with any crime.