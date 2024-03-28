Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Diddy's Stepson Quincy Brown Encouraged to 'Come Home' to Father Al B. Sure

Diddy's Stepson Quincy Biological Dad Al B. Sure! Reaches Out ... Ya Safe With Me, Son!!!

Diddy Quincy Main Comp_
Getty Composite

As Diddy copes with his ongoing legal drama, Al B. Sure! is seizing the opportunity to attempt reconciliation with his biological son, and Diddy's stepson, Quincy Brown.

Quincy Al B Sure_sub

In the wake of Diddy’s associate being nabbed for drugs, and 2 federal raids going down at Diddy's homes -- Al reached out to Quincy with an IG post, saying, "Come Home … The 🚪 is wide open. You’re safe here son!”

Quincy Brown Al B Sure
Getty

Al also told Quincy he loved him, but appeared to fire a subliminal at Diddy with his sign-off ... "I Love you, Popz, Your Biological."

Worth noting, Al also tagged his podcast and a health org with which he works -- so, never a bad time to plug, apparently.

Quincy Al B Sure
Getty

Some fans questioned his motive for reaching out so publicly, and took the whole thing as a thinly-veiled diss on Diddy.  but it's possible Al just wants to ensure his offspring is safe.

Kim Porter and Diddy -- Unbreakable Bond
Launch Gallery
Diddy & Kim Porter's Unbreakable Bond Launch Gallery
Getty

Al and the late Kim Porter had Quincy in ‘91, but, famously, Diddy raised him … a situation about which Quincy harbored some deep emotions.

quincy brown letter april 2009

In 2009, he wrote an open letter scolding Al B for not being in his life growing up and even questioned the importance of a biological relationship.

Diddy's Sons Justin & King Combs Leave His L.A. Mansion At Night After Raid
Launch Gallery
Leaving Beverly Hills Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Quincy's been quiet amid the federal probes, but his brothers, Justin and King, were in the thick of it ... as they were cuffed outside Diddy's L.A. home during the raid.

They were not arrested or charged with any crime.

Quincy Brown Instagram Story_

As for Al B. Sure!'s attempted family reunion ... Quincy's planning to "talk some s***" later today, and he's doing it publicly, just like dear old Dad.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later