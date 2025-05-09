50 Cent Rejects Diddy's Argument Cassie Was Abusive, Deploys A.I. Pics

50 Cent has been using A.I. magic to highlight his thoughts on Diddy's ongoing federal sex trafficking trial and jury selection ... all roads point to GUILTY!!!

On Friday, 50 laughed at Diddy's current defense strategy by posting A.I. images of himself as a lawyer in the courtroom rummaging through docs with a wisecrack ... "Your Honor this theory of Cassie kicking Diddy ass, I’m not buying it!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Diddy's defense team argued that Cassie was an equal distributor of pain throughout their relationship ... more details could emerge when she takes the stand next week.

A day before, 50 simplified the jury selection process with another digital diss ... through an A.I .image of himself posing as every juror with the power to hold Diddy's life in the balance.

Bobby McFerrin may crack a smile at 50's 'don’t worry, be happy!' ... but tensions are high in Diddy's courtroom.

We broke the story ... prosecutors are having a hard time getting a woman known as "Victim 3" to testify on the stand, even with a court order hanging over her head.

Defense are also arguing that Cassie was also abusive to Diddy during the topsy-turvy course of their relationship.