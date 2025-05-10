Mark Geragos Says Diddy is a Friend and He Won't Abandon Him

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast

Diddy is a friend who doesn't deserve to be abandoned ... so says celebrity attorney Mark Geragos, who may or may not be representing him.

Geragos hedged, on the "2 Angry Men" podcast, whether he was among Diddy's pack of lawyers repping him in the criminal trial.

Harvey pressed him, ticking off a load of evidence pointing to Geragos being part of the team -- he was in the gallery all last week passing notes back and forth with Diddy and his lawyers, he went into chambers with lead attorney Marc Agnifilo and came out of chambers with an arm wrapped around Agnifilo's shoulder and he huddled with the defense team -- including his daughter, Teny Geragos -- in the 8th floor cafeteria. In fact, he was so involved, he didn't have time to press his rumpled suit.

Mark didn't directly address whether he's on the team, but he noted he has repped Diddy in the past and considers him a friend. And Geragos says he will not abandon his friend, who he acknowledges is charged with serious crimes.

After all, he even gave Diddy his firstborn! Mark's words, not ours.

As we reported, Geragos was scolded by the judge for referring to prosecutors as "a six-pack of white women," and the judge made it clear ... he'll be listening to "2 Angry Men" to hear if Geragos crosses the line again.