Diddy Judge Arun Subramanian Looks Like He's Heading to School, on Video

Diddy judge Arun Subramanian looked more like a student heading into a building to attend class today -- instead of his day job, which is presiding over the disgraced music mogul's federal sex trafficking trial.

On Wednesday morning, TMZ shot video of Judge Subramanian as he zipped inside the federal courthouse in lower Manhattan, where he's overseeing Diddy's infamous trial, which is in its third day of jury selection.

Subramanian is in his mid-40s, but he appears much younger, with a thin build and a spring in his step. What's more, Subramanian is wearing a backpack with chunky headphones over his ears, giving off more of a college vibe.

Unclear what the judge is listening to ... but we'll let you know if we find out it's Taylor Swift, Beyoncé or some other big name.

Meanwhile, jury selection is currently underway and Subramanian is sitting on the bench in his courtroom. The judge has already made his first decision of the day, saying he will hear peremptory challenges from prosecutors and the defense beginning Friday.

For those who don't know ... peremptory challenge is when the defense and prosecution can dismiss a juror without cause.

