Diddy's New Lawyer Says She Survived Sexual Assault in 2001

Nicole Westmoreland -- the newest lawyer on Diddy's team -- is a survivor of sexual assault ... because she was allegedly raped back in 2001.

The powerhouse attorney -- who officially joined Diddy's team this morning -- was just 19 years old back in 2001 when she worked for a company that helped people reinstate suspended driver's licenses.

According to Westmoreland, Bryan Williams -- vice president of Cash Money Records -- and a man named “Stone” met her and asked her to make a sales pitch to the company at Patchwerk Recording Studio in Atlanta.

One night, Westmoreland says she and three female friends went to the recording studio ... where a large gathering was taking place.

According to Westmoreland, a man named Alfred Cleveland was there, and she says he was a friend of Ronald Williams -- then president of CMR and Bryan's brother.

During the evening, Westmoreland says she went to use the restroom ... and, Cleveland offered to show her where it was. Westmoreland says Cleveland got her to the bathroom, forced her inside and raped her.

She claims another man came to the door ... during which Cleveland allegedly told him to keep guard and then allegedly tried to pass her off to him — but, Nicole says she begged him not to, and he let her go.

Westmoreland later said she was threatened about going to the police ... but, she did anyway -- and, Cleveland was arrested and charged with rape. He ultimately pled guilty to aggravated assault with intent to rape.

Of course, Diddy's being accused of sexual assault and rape by numerous people -- with many civil cases against him pending.