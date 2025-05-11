Mark Geragos Mum on Diddy Judge Scolding for '6-Pack of White Women' Jab

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast

Mark Geragos and Harvey Levin sound like an old married couple ... bickering over what really went down in chambers with the judge in the Diddy case.

As we reported, Geragos was called on the carpet for his comment on last week's "2 Angry Men" podcast, referring to prosecutors as a "six-pack of white women." Judge Arun Subramanian essentially said if he crosses the line again, he'd be open to citing him with contempt.



The judge also said he'd be listening to the podcast each week to monitor any monkey business. Geragos repeatedly dodged Harvey's questions, to a point Harvey covered his face in frustration.

He then suggested the judge was concerned because his honor thought Mark was somehow affiliated with TMZ. Harvey shot back, the judge had no beef with us ... he only had issues with one Mark Geragos.